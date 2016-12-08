Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Sprint owner SoftBank says it will invest $50 billion in U.S. under Trump, create 50,000 new jobs

Ericsson reorg set to cut 1,600 jobs by year end, accelerate costs

Groups say they want FCC’s Rosenworcel out, then back in

Next Congress will tackle telecommunications, aides predict

Verizon CEO: 5G fixed wireless trial will offer gigabit broadband via ‘wireless fiber’

T-Mobile CFO to cable: ‘You’re never going to be able to get deep integration in the network with an MVNO’

Is a Sprint merger with T-Mobile back on the table?

Verizon, smart communities & saving lives in Boston

How the U.S. Postal Service could enable smart cities

Why you may have good reason to worry about all of those smart devices

Stephenson: AT&T-Time Warner would be disruptive cable competitor

Swiss and Chinese firms team up to fight massive DDOS attacks

Democratic efforts to cling to power at FCC are doomed to fail

With Google’s new app, your loved ones can find you during an emergency

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) releases paper on optimizing 911 surcharge revenue

Sprint says 39% of Phase II licensees along U.S.-Mexico border have complete 800 MHz rebanding work

FirstNet blog: Fall SPOC meeting helps with prep for state plans, governor decision

Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker delivers keynote on Cybersecurity Commission recommendations

Motorola Solutions acquires next-generation control-room capabilities from Cyfas

xG Technology’s Integrated Microwave Technology unit receives $450,000 order from South Atlantic state investigation bureau

 