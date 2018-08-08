LYNCHBURG, Va., Aug. 7, 2018 — Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) has introduced North America to its new dual-mode TP3000 series of radios, powered by Tait, that enhance safety and security and offer an affordable migration path from analog to digital.

The TP3300 and TP3350 model radios extend Harris’ proven DMR family of systems and solutions. The reliable and feature-rich radios are IP67 dust-proof and water-proof, and provide clear audio, voice annunciation and ARC4 encryption. The advanced TP3350 also comes standard with features built to enhance operator safety, including GPS, man down and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

The TP3000 series radios can easily be personalized, including a choice of color cover, keypad, power-up display and personalized labels. Radios can reflect brand colors and logos to identify specific talk groups, or even individual style.

"These feature-rich radios meet the diverse needs of a variety of organizations that want an affordable and reliable portable radio,” said Luis Lorenzo, product line manager, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “The TP3000 series is a great solution for schools, security firms, hotels, construction sites and beyond.”

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of communications systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets. The business has more than 80 years of experience in public safety and professional communications, and supports more than 500 systems around the world. Tait Powered Solutions are available exclusively from Harris Corporation in North America.

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com .

