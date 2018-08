Steve Cragg, vice president of Hytera America, showcases the company’s new E-pack, a portable DMR repeater that can be carried and deployed quickly in locations where fixed terrestrial coverage is unavailable. In addition, the repeaters include 10 hours of battery power and can talk to each other, enabling the establishment of an ad-hoc network when deployed. Cragg spoke with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the recent APCO 2018 show in Las Vegas.