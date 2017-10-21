Urgent Communications
IACP 2017

October 21st - 24th, 2017 • Philadelphia, PA
Every year, the IACP Annual Conference and Exposition supplies you and your department with powerful advantages, bringing together an unmatched educational program, renowned keynote speakers, community-building special events and the largest collection of tactical equipment and technology solutions available for law enforcement. Join thousands of dedicated professionals from federal, state, county, local and tribal agencies at IACP 2017 — you and your team will get the intelligence, strategies and solutions you need to sharpen your edge and better serve and protect. 

Location Details

Pennsylvania Convention Center


Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
