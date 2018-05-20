Swarm Technology: Alfonso Iniguez demos 'intent-based autonomy' technology for coordinating drones

Urgent Communications
May 20, 2018  | Urgent Communications
Alfonso Iniguez, founder and CEO of Swarm Technology, demonstrates how the startup company's patented technology lets connected drones and robots respond as a coordinated group to mission-focused commands as efficiently as possible, rather than having each object controlled individually. Based on concepts developed after years of observing ants, this "solidarity cell architure" provides the distributed artificial intelligence needed to coordinate the robots or drones.

Iniguez spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the IoT World 2018 event in Santa Clara, Calif.

 

