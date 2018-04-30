For the first time in over 25 years, IWCE moved from its traditional location in Las Vegas to sunny Orlando, FL. While there is little doubt that critical communications are more relevant today than ever, this year’s event reinforced the notion that significant developments are changing the way critical communications are being delivered. IWCE 2018 did not disappoint, as announcements of new gear and functionality were plentiful throughout the show floor, despite the fact that IWCE 2018 was conducted several weeks earlier this year than in 2017. This year's event showcased the world of future possibilities, many of which are not far from becoming reality. All of this connectivity promises to unleash a host of potentially beneficial capabilities, but it is not without challenges. Catch up on everything in this post-show eZine which includes articles, videos and more.



