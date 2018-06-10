International Microwave Symposium

June 10th - 15th, 2018

The IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society’s 2018 International Microwave Symposium (IMS2018) will be held 10 – 15 June 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. IMS2018 is the centerpiece of Microwave Week 2018 comprised of the RFIC Symposium (www.rﬁc-ieee.org) and the ARFTG Conference (www.arftg.org). Unique to the Microwave Week 2018, the 2018 International Microwave Bio-Conference (IMBioC’18. www.imbioc-ieee.org) will be a co-located conference, and held on 14 – 15 June 2018.