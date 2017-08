Mark Ketchum, communications systems engineer for the city of Broken Arrow, Okla., discusses the work done to provide a regional P25 system and integration efforts with LTE. Ketchum contributed to the design of the Harris XL-200P, a portable radio that which supports communications across multiple LMR bands, LTE and Wi-Fi. Ketchum spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the APCO 2017 show in Denver.