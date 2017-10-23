IoT Security Summit 2017

October 23rd - 24th, 2017 • New York City , NY





The 3rd annual IoT Security Summit is moving to New York City and will co-located this year with Blockchain360 and Cloud Security Summit. IoT Security Summit is the only event of its kind to focus on security and privacy issues surrounding IoT and how to manage the information associated with the rapidly increasing amount of connected devices. Bringing 500+ decision makers, influencers and stakeholders together under one roof, IoT Security will feature an expert speaker line-up, interactive Learning Labs, case studies and networking opportunities designed to ignite discussion and enable business partnerships. For more information about the show or to register for a pass, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-security/