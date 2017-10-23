Urgent Communications
Home > Events > conference > IoT Security Summit 2017

Events

RSS

IoT Security Summit 2017

October 23rd - 24th, 2017 • New York City , NY
+ to calendar



The 3rd annual IoT Security Summit is moving to New York City and will co-located this year with Blockchain360 and Cloud Security Summit. IoT Security Summit is the only event of its kind to focus on security and privacy issues surrounding IoT and how to manage the information associated with the rapidly increasing amount of connected devices. Bringing 500+ decision makers, influencers and stakeholders together under one roof, IoT Security will feature an expert speaker line-up, interactive Learning Labs, case studies and networking opportunities designed to ignite discussion and enable business partnerships. For more information about the show or to register for a pass, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-security/

Learn More!

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
InterContinental Times Square


New York City , New York
United States

Are You Registered for IoT Security Summit 2017?

Learn More!

Discuss this Event 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Urgent Communications ID
Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events

Event Submission

To submit an event for inclusion
in IWCE's Urgent Communications'
calendar of events:

E-mail Stacey Orlick at stacey.orlick@penton.com.

Alternatively, you can mail a brochure or other event information to:

IWCE's Urgent Communications
6190 Powers Ferry Rd. Suite 320
Atlanta, GA 30339

Event Promotion

To discuss enhanced event listings or additional promotional opportunities:

E-mail Stephanie McCall at stephanie.mccall@penton.com or call her at 913-981-6146.

UrgentComm.com
IWCE's Urgent Communications Related Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×