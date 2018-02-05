EWA: Mark Crosby discusses upcoming IWCE 2018 panels, EWA initiatives

Enterprise Wireless Alliance President and CEO Mark Crosby previews two IWCE 2018 sessions in which he will participate as a panelist—one examining the future of spectrum allocation and another exploring T-Band challenges for public-safety and business/industrial systems. Crosby also highlights EWA’s Cevo Go mobile frequency-coordination service and plans to expand educational offerings in cooperation with the former TRN dealers’ association during this conversation with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson.