EWA: Mark Crosby discusses upcoming IWCE 2018 panels, EWA initiatives

Urgent Communications Feb 5, 2018
Feb 05, 2018
Enterprise Wireless Alliance President and CEO Mark Crosby previews two IWCE 2018 sessions in which he will participate as a panelist—one examining the future of spectrum allocation and another exploring T-Band challenges for public-safety and business/industrial systems. Crosby also highlights EWA’s Cevo Go mobile frequency-coordination service and plans to expand educational offerings in cooperation with the former TRN dealers’ association during this conversation with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson. 


