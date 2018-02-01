ATLANTA, February 1, 2018 – International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), the premier annual event for communications technology professionals, today announced the second annual IWCE Young Professional Award winners. The award showcases the next-generation of leaders in the communications technology industry who are shaping the future of the industry.

“Congratulations to the 2018 Young Professional award winners,” said Stephanie McCall, Show Director, IWCE. “These individuals are the up-and-comers in the telecommunications industry, honored for their spectacular work and accomplishments. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at IWCE in March and seeing their contributions in the years to come.”

IWCE’s Young Professional Awards recognize young professionals under 35 who have made a significant contribution in his or her company or agency and works in the communications technology industry. These individuals are executing some of the most innovative ideas, showing creativity and initiative.

The 2018 IWCE Young Professional Award winners include:

Tamim Akimi, LTE Booz Allen Hamilton

Rodrigo Batista de Moura, Deputy Planning Coordinator for Critical Communications, State Secretariat of Public Safety for Rio de Janeiro

Steven Cheng, Regional Product Manager for North America, Comba Telecom

Brandon Edelman, Product Manager, Value Added Services, Motorola

Reinhard Ekl, Vice President of Product and Public Safety, RapidSOS, Inc.

Colton Engel, Emergency Management and Communications Director, Saline County Emergency Management

Carrie Johnson, Lead Manager- FirstNet ATT

Alex Lorello, Chief Engineer, SecuLore Solutions

Stephen McConnell, Service Technician, Turris Communications Ltd.

Thomas Meno, Information Technology Specialist, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Benjamin Morgan, Developer; Professional Services, Avtec

Jared VandenHeuvel, Project Coordinator, Public Safety Broadband Program, Texas Department of Public Safety

Ross Venhuizen, Software Strategy & Operations Consultant, Motorola Solutions

William Wong, DAS Engineering Manager, Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF)

Minghua Xu, Controller, Hytera

Winners will be recognized at a special ceremony on Thursday, March 8, at 9:45 a.m. in the Keynote Theater. IWCE takes place March 5-9, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

For additional information on IWCE and to register for the event, visit iwceexpo.com. Stay connected with @iwceexpo on Twitter and Facebook and be sure to follow our LinkedIn company page.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS EXPO (IWCE)

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) is the premier annual event for critical communications, featuring an exhibit hall with over 400 exhibitors and a five-day comprehensive conference program. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including product distribution, government, public safety, critical infrastructure, business enterprise and more. IWCE 2018 will be held March 5-9 in Orlando, FL. For more information, visit www.iwceexpo.com.

About Informa

IWCE is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Nadira Ramatally

Director of Marketing

IWCE

(770) 618-0121

Nadira.Ramatally@knect365.com