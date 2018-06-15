IWCE's Critical LTE Communications Forum 2018
Join us for this two-day conference to examine how the deployment of the largest LTE network in the country affects all sectors and users of critical communications technology. You'll also gain insight into LTE's transformation of traditional LMR users, cellular networks, 5G, NG911, critical infrastructure and the deployment of smart city technologies.
You need to be at IWCE's Critical LTE Communications Forum if you are:
- A first responder who needs to know what FirstNet and LTE can do for your private network for both voice and data
- A government administrator or elected official involved in FirstNet, broadband communications, budgeting and subscription decisions for communications systems in your state, county, municipality or region
- A carrier trying to find the next marketplace for LTE products and services
- An oil & gas or utility with smart cities and ever-expanding analytics and security concerns
- An enterprise IT manager who wants to understand the opportunities available with LTE, FirstNet, NG911 and smart cities
Location Details
10249 West Irving Park Road
Schiller Park, Illinois 60176
United States
