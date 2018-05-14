Urgent Communications
IWCE's IoT Saving Lives

IWCE's IoT Saving Lives
Monday, May 14, 2018 • Santa Clara, CA
In this one-day event, take a look into the vast array of the Internet of Life Saving Things that interface with public safety operations, including smart devices, applications, disaster relief, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, GIS/GPS/location services, mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) and enhanced PTT over cellular (PoC), cloud computing, cybersecurity and even smart cities. Also, examine how FirstNet will interact with the IoT environment to support public safety, and discuss the operational requirements and considerations for public safety agencies as they implement IoT sensors and devices. 

To view the full agenda, click here. All registration packages give you access to the full day of IWCE’s IoT Saving Lives conference sessions on Monday, May 14th and admission to the co-located Internet of Things World exhibit hall, May 15-17.

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy
Santa Clara, California 95054
United States

