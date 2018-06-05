(Suwanee, GA)--JVCKENWOOD expands the popular ProTalk® BRS product line with the new dual-mode NXP500 digital portable, capable of NXDN® and analog operation. The 2-Watt portable has renowned KENWOOD audio, digital AMBE+2 for excellent voice quality and enhanced coverage and a powerful 750 mW speaker, assuring crisp, clear voice communications, even in noisy environments. A second PTT lets users toggle between analog and digital operation in the same radio. This allows users to migrate at their own pace, with one radio at a time, a work group or their entire fleet of radios. A large, bright, backlit 8 segment display and the unique 7-LED status indicator make at-a-glance visual checks much easier. The NX-P500 is designed for heavy industrial use, built to meet military specs for durability and the IP67 standard for dust and water immersion.

“For the first time, digital has been made affordable. The NX-P500 has features that match or exceed other mid-to-high tier digital radios on the market, yet it’s priced comparably to mid-tier analog portables.,” said Randy Fletcher, National Sales Manager, Business Radio. “Analog is no longer good enough for the day-to-day demands of hospitality, healthcare, retail, construction and manufacturing users who need the security, flexibility and improved coverage of digital radios. Those users now have a high quality, and affordable, digital alternative.”

