Sara Isoardo of JVCKENWOOD highlights the versatility of a software-defined base station developed by Radio Activity, the Italy-based manufacurer that JVCKENWOOD purchased early this year. The versatile base station supports a host of LMR protocols—from analog to digital DMR and P25 Phase 1—and provides network operators with multiple migration paths.

