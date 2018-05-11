Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

‘Throttling’ caused Broward County radio failure during Parkland shooting

Utilities to FCC: Don’t mess with our spectrum

FirstNet tested during Boston Marathon

Virtual-reality scenarios developed to help train first responders

AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration

AT&T, foreign corporations risk legal action for payments to Michael Cohen firm

Cohen’s $600,000 deal with AT&T specified he would advise on Time Warner merger, internal company records show

Op-ed: AT&T earns a swampy scarlet letter for paying $600,000 to Trump’s fixer

Regional 911 system grows in Santa Cruz County, Calif.

Regional approaches superior to going it alone

NTT DoCoMo carries out 28 GHz 5G trial with a car moving at 189 mph

FCC chair meets with T-Mobile, Sprint CEOs

The battle lines are being drawn in T-Mobile/Sprint merger

China’s ZTE says main business operations cease due to U.S. ban

ZTE faces bleak future after U.S. ban prevents it from making phones

An American ban puts China’s ZTE in peril

Klout is shutting down just in time to not reveal how much it knew about us

Google’s new artificial intelligence (AI) is magic—but raises a lot of questions

De Beers tracks diamonds through supply chain using blockchain

Researchers say a breathalyzer has flaws, casting doubt on countless convictions

Study: 1 in 5 American homes get broadband only through smartphones

Public Safety Advocate: Public-private partnerships can help address rural-broadband issues

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s statement about Restoriing Internet Freedom order taking effect on June 11

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel statement about the date for the end of net neutrality

FCC seeks to transform 2.5 GHz band for next-gen 5G connectivity

HAAS Alert among first applications approved for use on the FirstNet public-safety network

Sprint: New Mexico, Arizona near completion of 800 MHz rebanding along U.S.-Mexico border

Klobuchar, senators urge U.S. Department of Justice and FCC to review whether T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint will hurt competition and harm consumers

Motorola Solutions wins TETRA radio tender in Brandenburg, Germany

Tait Communications seeking outside capital, amending structure to enable capital investment

Analytics of Things market size worth $57.3 billion by 2025, says Grand View Research

 