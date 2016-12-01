Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) selected as chairman of powerful House Commerce Committee
Next phase of forward bidding in 600 MHz incentive auction set for Dec. 5
Missouri town selected as text market for Persistent Telecom public-safety broadband solution
Trump FCC can’t repeal rules quickly, but it can enforce how it wants
White House plans to retire outdated cyber regulations
Congress allows rule permitting mass hacking to take effect
Government to gain new hacking powers Thursday after failed effort to delay them
Names floated as possible replacements for FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
FCC’s Rosenworcel still could get confirmation vote
U.S. lawmakers asked to consider IoT security regulations
Verizon to offer IoT Fast Track services in early 2017
Why Trump needs to factor rural broadband into his infrastructure plans
UK drone code simplified ahead of Christmas gifting period
Michigan voters may decide 450% hike on 911 phone tax to fund 911 consolidation
New Mirai malware strain spreads beyond Germany to routers on other continents
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
EWA files comments asserting that 6 GHz waiver request is premature
Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley on FirstNet and the ‘mobile officer’
BridgeCom Systems introduces BCS-200 speaker mic