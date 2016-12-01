Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) selected as chairman of powerful House Commerce Committee

Next phase of forward bidding in 600 MHz incentive auction set for Dec. 5

Missouri town selected as text market for Persistent Telecom public-safety broadband solution

Trump FCC can’t repeal rules quickly, but it can enforce how it wants

White House plans to retire outdated cyber regulations

Congress allows rule permitting mass hacking to take effect

Government to gain new hacking powers Thursday after failed effort to delay them

Names floated as possible replacements for FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler

FCC’s Rosenworcel still could get confirmation vote

U.S. lawmakers asked to consider IoT security regulations

Verizon to offer IoT Fast Track services in early 2017

Why Trump needs to factor rural broadband into his infrastructure plans

UK drone code simplified ahead of Christmas gifting period

Michigan voters may decide 450% hike on 911 phone tax to fund 911 consolidation

New Mirai malware strain spreads beyond Germany to routers on other continents

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

EWA files comments asserting that 6 GHz waiver request is premature

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley on FirstNet and the ‘mobile officer’

BridgeCom Systems introduces BCS-200 speaker mic

 