Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

LTE to usurp TETRA as first choice for critical comms, says Huawei

Schools are spending thousands on high-tech security. But are students any safer?

Cyberattack delays Atlanta mayor’s first budget pitch

A bug in cell-phone tracking firm’s website leaked millions of Americans’ real-time locations

Welcome to the wireless industry’s Cambridge Analytica

Google employees resign in protest of Pentagon military drone AI contract

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

In rural America, digital divide slows vital path to telemedicine

T-Mobile outlines 600 MHz, 700 MHz and 5G drone ambitions

Why privacy settings can’t keep your location secret

Senate votes to overturn Ajit Pai’s net-neutrality repeal

Senators to DoJ: Reveal your secret paragraph-long explanation of stingrays

AT&T ousts top lobbyist after payments to Trump attorney Cohen

Facebook’s Terragraph hopes to replace fiber broadband with wireless 60 GHz GHz technology; trial to begin next year

Senate panel overwhelmingly approves amendment blocking Trump on ZTE

AI-powered, autonomous drone could bring new capabilities to agriculture, logistics, more

Smart-city providers explore value-based pricing to make NB-IoT pay, says Cisco

Is shared infrastructure key to deploying 5G?

Five ways that KT used 5G at PyeongChang Olympics

ZTE kerfuffle shows that cybersecurity doesn’t operate in a vacuum

Texas school had a shooting plan, armed officers and practice. And still 10 people died.

Cloud storage issue may have exposed Los Angeles County residents’ data

Securing the smart city

Criminals collected about $1 billion from ransomware in 2016

Mirai botnet adds three new attacks to target IoT devices

IoT is only way farming will feed future generations, Monsanto says

IoT installation cost scuppering ROI, hurting suppliers and customers, says Digi

Florida’s retirement problem and its role in IT modernization

Fox Sports to test 5G wireless 4K camera links at U.S. Open

Cambridge Analytica is liquidating in wake of Facebook scandal

Wilbur Ross: We’re exploring ‘alternative remedies’ to ZTE ban

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Sen. Wyden applauds FCC investigation of Securus, calls for Chairman Pai’s recusal from matter

FCC announces tentative agenda for June 7 meeting

First Responder Network Authority receives another ‘clean’ audit opinion

Town of Westport, Conn., awards Federal Engineering contract for emergency-communications-center consulting services

Swinburne University wins Motorola Solutions 2018 public-safety hackathon

Chief (Ret.) Chris Moore joins Brooks Bawden firm; firm changes name to Brooks Bawden Moore

FCC attorney joins ACA

Riverside County, Calif., sheriff’s department deploys NICE NG911-ready recording and incident intelligence technology

 