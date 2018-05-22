Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
LTE to usurp TETRA as first choice for critical comms, says Huawei
Schools are spending thousands on high-tech security. But are students any safer?
Cyberattack delays Atlanta mayor’s first budget pitch
A bug in cell-phone tracking firm’s website leaked millions of Americans’ real-time locations
Welcome to the wireless industry’s Cambridge Analytica
Google employees resign in protest of Pentagon military drone AI contract
Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911
In rural America, digital divide slows vital path to telemedicine
T-Mobile outlines 600 MHz, 700 MHz and 5G drone ambitions
Why privacy settings can’t keep your location secret
Senate votes to overturn Ajit Pai’s net-neutrality repeal
Senators to DoJ: Reveal your secret paragraph-long explanation of stingrays
AT&T ousts top lobbyist after payments to Trump attorney Cohen
Facebook’s Terragraph hopes to replace fiber broadband with wireless 60 GHz GHz technology; trial to begin next year
Senate panel overwhelmingly approves amendment blocking Trump on ZTE
AI-powered, autonomous drone could bring new capabilities to agriculture, logistics, more
Smart-city providers explore value-based pricing to make NB-IoT pay, says Cisco
Is shared infrastructure key to deploying 5G?
Five ways that KT used 5G at PyeongChang Olympics
ZTE kerfuffle shows that cybersecurity doesn’t operate in a vacuum
Texas school had a shooting plan, armed officers and practice. And still 10 people died.
Cloud storage issue may have exposed Los Angeles County residents’ data
Criminals collected about $1 billion from ransomware in 2016
Mirai botnet adds three new attacks to target IoT devices
IoT is only way farming will feed future generations, Monsanto says
IoT installation cost scuppering ROI, hurting suppliers and customers, says Digi
Florida’s retirement problem and its role in IT modernization
Fox Sports to test 5G wireless 4K camera links at U.S. Open
Cambridge Analytica is liquidating in wake of Facebook scandal
Wilbur Ross: We’re exploring ‘alternative remedies’ to ZTE ban
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Sen. Wyden applauds FCC investigation of Securus, calls for Chairman Pai’s recusal from matter
FCC announces tentative agenda for June 7 meeting
First Responder Network Authority receives another ‘clean’ audit opinion
Town of Westport, Conn., awards Federal Engineering contract for emergency-communications-center consulting services
Swinburne University wins Motorola Solutions 2018 public-safety hackathon
Chief (Ret.) Chris Moore joins Brooks Bawden firm; firm changes name to Brooks Bawden Moore
Riverside County, Calif., sheriff’s department deploys NICE NG911-ready recording and incident intelligence technology