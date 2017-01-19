Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

More than half of U.S. adults live in ‘cell-phone-only’ households

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai expected to be named interim FCC chairman

FCC’s incentive auction in home stretch after satisfying final stage rule

FCC’s incentive auction to end after Stage 4 forward auction

Don’t be disappointed by the FCC’s incentive auction

An examination of apparent disappointing 600 MHz auction results

DoD cyber policy chief: We’ve deterred destructive cyberattacks

Most cybersecurity experts are worried about Russian hackers. One says, ‘Look, a squirrel!’

Mask compass lets firefighters keep their head(ing)

Will traditional DAS give way to converged in-building communications systems?

4x4 MIMO tests on T-Mobile network find significant performance boost

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s sentence

Chelsea Manning to be released early as Obama commutes sentence

C-SPAN says ‘internal routing error’ caused Russia Today takeover of network’s online video feed

Trump: ‘I haven’t seen any of the facts’ on AT&T-Time Warner merger

Telecom merger talks might pick up if FCC auction fails

MoffattNathanson: It’s time to give up the myth of spectrum as a commodity

Cardboard delivery drone has a one-way ticket

Empirical data on the privacy paradox

AT&T to begin $100 million redevelopment of downtown Dallas campus this year

AT&T is losing more postpaid subscriber than any operator in the U.S.: Analyst

AT&T may be violating net neutrality with zero-rating program, FCC says

Clearing out the app stores: Government censorship made easier

‘I don’t intend to crawl under a rock’: An exit interview with FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler

Telecoms company Avaya files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler statement that incentive auction has reached threshold to be concluded after Stage 4

FCC releases white paper on cybersecurity risk reduction

FCC releases progress report on efforts to modernize E-rate program with broadband connectivity

FirstNet video: Helping to make first responders and the public they serve safer

SHLB blog: Rural communities left in the digital dust

 

 