VNC: Keith Kaczmarek showcases IOPS-compliant Band 14 LTE network in an 8-pound backpack

Keith Kaczmarek, Virtualnetcom (VNC) board member and senior vice president of strategy, explains how VNC's RAID Direct Access Response Terminal can be carried easily by first responders to provide a "bubble" of LTE coverage in locations where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

Featuring an internal LTE eNodeB and evolved packet core (EPC), the 8-pound backpack solution is designed to comply with the 3GPP standard for Isolated E-UTRAN Operation for Public Safety (IOPS) standard to support local communications from an LTE base station that is not connected to the primary network core.

Kaczmarek spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the recent APCO 2018 show in Las Vegas.