Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
AT&T swapping Los Angeles IoT services for small-cell sites
MWCA: AT&T to partner with Los Angeles on smart cities
If you’re stuck in Hurricane Florence, this app might save your life
FEMA to test system allowing Trump to send emergency alerts
Topeka, Kan., police chief says new body-camera policy is fair
Kentucky sheriff’s department signs on to FirstNet service
Without Sprint, T-Mobile will need 38,000 new cell sites to meet demand, analysts say
5G wireless rekindles decades-old fight over cellular health risks
The overlooked weak link in election security
British Airways data breach may be the work of Magecart
British Airways breach shows the need for ‘constant compliance’
How hackers slipped by British Airways’ defenses
First 5G phones will be carrier exclusives, AT&T explains
AT&T says 5G is going to bring carrier-locked phones back in a big way
U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods spare Apple gadgets but hit cloud industry
Public Safety Advocate: Weather to move to FirstNet
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC issues Sept. 18 Communications Status Report for areas impacted by Hurrican Florence
FCC announces that nationwide alerting test has been rescheduled for Oct. 3
AT&T Public-Safety Spotlight: FirstNet delivers for agencies responding to Hurricane Florence
Former FirstNet board member Ed Reynolds inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame on Sept. 12
Motorola Solutions launches Identity Search features that integrates with Avigilon Control Center software and Access Manager
Gwinnet County, Ga., awards real-time-crime-center contract to Federal Engineering
Motorola Solutions expands Jack Molloy’s role to executive vice president, products and sales, as Bruce Brda announces retirement, effective March 31, 2019
Motorola Solutions names Dan Pekofske corporate vice president and chief accounting officer
pdvWireless taps utility-industry veteran Mike Brozek as senior vice president of technology