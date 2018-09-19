Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

AT&T swapping Los Angeles IoT services for small-cell sites

MWCA: AT&T to partner with Los Angeles on smart cities

If you’re stuck in Hurricane Florence, this app might save your life

FEMA to test system allowing Trump to send emergency alerts

Topeka, Kan., police chief says new body-camera policy is fair

Kentucky sheriff’s department signs on to FirstNet service

Without Sprint, T-Mobile will need 38,000 new cell sites to meet demand, analysts say

5G wireless rekindles decades-old fight over cellular health risks

The overlooked weak link in election security

British Airways data breach may be the work of Magecart

British Airways breach shows the need for ‘constant compliance’

How hackers slipped by British Airways’ defenses

First 5G phones will be carrier exclusives, AT&T explains

AT&T says 5G is going to bring carrier-locked phones back in a big way

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods spare Apple gadgets but hit cloud industry

Public Safety Advocate: Weather to move to FirstNet

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC issues Sept. 18 Communications Status Report for areas impacted by Hurrican Florence

FCC announces that nationwide alerting test has been rescheduled for Oct. 3

AT&T Public-Safety Spotlight: FirstNet delivers for agencies responding to Hurricane Florence

Former FirstNet board member Ed Reynolds inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame on Sept. 12

Motorola Solutions launches Identity Search features that integrates with Avigilon Control Center software and Access Manager

Gwinnet County, Ga., awards real-time-crime-center contract to Federal Engineering

Motorola Solutions expands Jack Molloy’s role to executive vice president, products and sales, as Bruce Brda announces retirement, effective March 31, 2019

Motorola Solutions names Dan Pekofske corporate vice president and chief accounting officer

pdvWireless taps utility-industry veteran Mike Brozek as senior vice president of technology

 