Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Verizon acquires Skyward, aims to manage drone operations, connections
AT&T’s LTE-M Internet of Things network to be nationwide by the end of the second quarter
Walden shies away from big Communications Act overhaul
FCC’s incentive auction assignment phase will begin March 6, end March 30
Trump’s commerce pick faces questions over China ties
Conservatives demanding details on federal workers’ encryption use
Hatch rolls out tech agenda, warns industry against ‘provoking’ Trump
Yahoo warning users that hackers forged cookies to access accounts
Verizon has lowered its Yahoo acquisition offer by $250 million, according to reports
India launches 104 satellites from a single rocket, ramping up a space race
This peer-to-peer mesh network allows smartphones to talk without Wi-Fi or cell coverage
The next big blue-collar job is coding
Employers are creepily analyzing your e-mails and Slack chats to see if you’re happy
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC releases agenda for Feb. 23 open meeting
American Library Association submits letter expressing concerns about FCC’s E-rate letter on fiber deployment
How Harris County sheriff’s office cut audio-reproduction turnaround time by more than 50%
Broadband tools strengthen Rose Parade security
APCO seeks standards program manager
xG Technology closes $3.5 million public offering
Motorola Solutions declares quarterly dividend, sets annual meeting for May 15