Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Verizon acquires Skyward, aims to manage drone operations, connections

AT&T’s LTE-M Internet of Things network to be nationwide by the end of the second quarter

Walden shies away from big Communications Act overhaul

FCC’s incentive auction assignment phase will begin March 6, end March 30

Trump’s commerce pick faces questions over China ties

Conservatives demanding details on federal workers’ encryption use

Hatch rolls out tech agenda, warns industry against ‘provoking’ Trump

Yahoo warning users that hackers forged cookies to access accounts

Verizon has lowered its Yahoo acquisition offer by $250 million, according to reports

India launches 104 satellites from a single rocket, ramping up a space race

This peer-to-peer mesh network allows smartphones to talk without Wi-Fi or cell coverage

The next big blue-collar job is coding

Employers are creepily analyzing your e-mails and Slack chats to see if you’re happy

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC releases agenda for Feb. 23 open meeting

American Library Association submits letter expressing concerns about FCC’s E-rate letter on fiber deployment

How Harris County sheriff’s office cut audio-reproduction turnaround time by more than 50%

Broadband tools strengthen Rose Parade security

APCO seeks standards program manager

xG Technology closes $3.5 million public offering

Motorola Solutions declares quarterly dividend, sets annual meeting for May 15

 

 