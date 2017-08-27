Urgent Communications
Motorola Solutions: Anatoly Delm highlights capabilities of LTE backpack

 Anatoly Delm, Motorola Solutions’ director of global infrastructure marketing, describes the features of the LXN 500 LTE Ultra Portable Network Infrastructure, an LTE backpack that delivers eNodeB, evolved-packet-core (EPC) and application-server functionality in a 30-pound form factor that can be carried to difficult-to-cover locations. Delm spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson at the APCO 2017 event in Denver.

 

