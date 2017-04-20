Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Motorola continues patent war against Hytera, filing lawsuit in Germany
D.C. appeals court poised to rule whether police need warrants for cellphone tracking
Verizon signs billion-dollar deal with Corning to buy 37.2 million miles for LTE, 5G
911 call confusion in Prince George’s County
Facebook built a helicopter-drone to provide wireless Internet access to disaster areas
Crown Castle adds fiber muscle with $600 million Wilcon buy
Fiber gap dropping, fiber-connected buildings on the rise
Spectrum auction guru Gary Epstein exiting the FCC
5G technology research set to benefit from FCC experimental licensing system
Smart bandages to use real-time 5G connectivity
T-Mobile, Dish bolster spectrum positions, while Sprint, AT&T remain flush
Verizon CEO says he’d by open to a merger with Comcast, Disney or CBS
Government needs ‘heavy artillery’ for cyberspace, DHS chief says
Former DHS secretary: U.S. should ‘seriously consider’ hacking North Korean weapons systems
Bose headphones have been spying on customers, lawsuit claims
Advice to Trump: Top cybersecurity talent costs money
How Trump’s first 100 days could end in a government shutdown
Shift to automotive Ethernet in connected cars means more potential impact from noise
What you’re really agreeing to when you accept your smart TV’s privacy policy
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s remarks before the World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 Advisory Committee
FirstNet shares best practices with peers from seven nations
FCC revises direction to USAC regarding E-rate fund administration
PSAC profile: National Emergency Number Association (NENA)
Airbus DS announces updates to VESTA 911 and VESTA analytics solutions
IMT announces ATSC-compliant Nulinx-IP Compact at NAB 2017
Wiley Rein adds former FCC media bureau chief to its TMT practice