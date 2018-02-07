Urgent Communications
Home > Organizations > NATE > NATE: Todd Schlekeway previews upcoming show, organization initiatives and 2018 outlook

NATE: Todd Schlekeway previews upcoming show, organization initiatives and 2018 outlook

Urgent Communications Feb 7, 2018
  • DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • File size: 6.15 MB  File type: MP3
Feb 07, 2018
The Urgent Communications Podcast

Todd Schlekeway, executive director for the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), outlines some of the highlights of his organization's annual show, which will begin on Feb. 19 in Nashville this year. Schlekeway also discusses changing trends in the wireless industry and expresses optimism about the outlook for wireless in 2018 in this conversation with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson.


Discuss this Audio 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Urgent Communications ID

Connect With Us
Commentaries and Blogs
Some advice for new Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (SWICs)
Posted 1 week ago
in View from the Top
FirstNet’s availability should ‘raise all boats,’ drive public-safety innovation, competition
Posted 3 weeks ago
in View from the Top
With opt-in decisions in the rearview mirror, it’s time for public safety to do its homework (Part 1)
by Donny Jackson
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Urgent Matters
UrgentComm.com
IWCE's Urgent Communications Related Sites

Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×