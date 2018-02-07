NATE: Todd Schlekeway previews upcoming show, organization initiatives and 2018 outlook

- http://urgentcomm.com/podcast/urgent-communications-podcast
- Copy & paste feed
Feb 07, 2018
Todd Schlekeway, executive director for the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), outlines some of the highlights of his organization's annual show, which will begin on Feb. 19 in Nashville this year. Schlekeway also discusses changing trends in the wireless industry and expresses optimism about the outlook for wireless in 2018 in this conversation with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson.