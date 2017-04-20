NEDAS Fifth Annual NYC Spring Summit

Thursday, April 20, 2017

NEDAS' Fifth Annual NYC Spring Summit brings together leading industry executives, vendors, service providers and end-users for learning, sharing, collaborating and presentations on cutting-edge DAS, Wi-Fi, and small cell technology solutions. The Fifth Annual Spring 2017 Summit takes place April 20, 2017 in New York City. Industry executives, providers, end-users, IT managers, network engineers, architects, vendors and more attend and take part in pre-event training sessions and panel discussions that explore the evolving landscape of in-building wireless solutions and technologies. This event explores through a collaborative and open environment solutions that will support the convergence of wireline and wireless technologies inherent in today’s hybrid wireless systems (a.k.a. heterogeneous networks).Summit.