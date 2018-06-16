NENA 2018

June 16th - 21st, 2018 • Nashville, TN

NENA 2018 is the can’t-miss event for today’s 9-1-1 professional who wants to stay ahead of the curve and gain practical skills and knowledge that yield immediate results. NENA's annual conference equips you with great ideas for overcoming the obstacles you and your team face every day, provides you with expert insights about what the future holds for 9-1-1, and prepares you to take the next step in your career. But that's not all. NENA 2018 delivers unparalleled opportunities for you to connect with your peers and discover how they're addressing the same challenges you're facing.