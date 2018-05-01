Minnesota PSCC: Dana Wahlberg outlines approach to implementing text-to-911 service statewide

Dana Wahlberg, director of Minnesota's Emergency Communications Networks (ECN) division, explains how Minnesota initially provided text-to-911 service at eight regional centers before expanding the capability statewide. Minnesota began accepting texts to 911 center in December 2017, and 60 of the state's 102 public-safety answering points (PSAP) have implemented the functionality to date, according to Wahlberg.

Wahlberg spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson at the recent Minnesota Public Safety Communications Conference conducted in St. Cloud, Minn.