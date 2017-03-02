More About:
Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
America’s 911 infrastructure is showing cracks, too
NIST as cybersecurity enforcer? House passes bill to expand agency’s responsibilities
Amazon Web Services outage reveals critical lack of redundancy across the Internet
AWS cloud storage back online after outage cripples popular sites
New cellphone technology will hopefully speed 911 response times
Development of RFID-based smart guns promising for police
Thune open to moving new broadband infrastructrure spending through the FCC
Trump administration withdraws nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to the FCC
Moody’s rating agency lowers outlook on AT&T, rest of U.S. telecom industry amid price war
Executives have more faith in cyber defenses than the cyber staff
Is deferred maintenance a ticking time bomb for state and local governments?
More than 60 local leaders ask Congress to include broadband as part of infrastructure plans
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Commissioner O’Rielly: States must stop raiding 911 fees
NENA applauds the release of 911 draft legislation
Harris to help develop first U.S. beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) network for drone operations
Kodiak completes interoperability testing for Zetron’s MAX Dispatch
Zetron taking orders for broadband PTT integration with MAX Dispatch
New AT&T research finds 75% of e-mail traffic is suspicious