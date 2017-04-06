Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

How our 911 emergency call system can fail us

911 consolidation among cost-saving measures

America’s largest body-camera manufacturer is giving police free AI to analyze crime footage

FCC head announces new office focused on economics

The local government preemption debate in Texas isn’t just about cities

What nixed the FirstNet bid for Rivada?

House oversight committee mulls cyber-only digital service

Surveillance uproar puts GOP on the spot

Bill could allow police in Connecticut to have weaponized drones

Companies start implanting microchips into workers

Representatives introduce bipartisan ‘Rural Spectrum Accessibility Act’

Facial-recognition tech will make life a perpetual police lineup for all

CSI: Walmart

NSA engaged in massive battle with Russian hackers in 2014

Survey: Reliable wireless service is key for home buyers

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

AT&T sharpens focus on global public sector across federal, state and local customers

Rivada Networks poses questions to the Mexican government about Red Compartida bid

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s speech on importance of economic analysis at FCC

Morgan C. Kane, Washington, D.C., police department, talks about FirstNet partnership launch

Rockwell Collins’ ARINC Urgentlink disaster communications network supports annual 120-mile Baker to Vegas race

 