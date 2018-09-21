RapidSOS this week announced a partnership with Google to deliver Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) information to public-safety answering points (PSAPs) for free, providing U.S. 911 centers with a method to access improved wireless-caller location much more quickly to enhance incident-response efforts.

RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said that ELS is “very similar” to Apple Hybridized Emergency Location (HELO), which uses device-based hybrid location—technology that leverages information from Wi-Fi access points and myriad sensors on a device, as well as traditional GPS—to locate an emergency caller.

“We actually piloted with them [Google] back in January, in three 911 centers around the country,” Martin said during an interview with IWCE’s Urgent Communications. “It was a fairly small pilot, but they’ve now announced that, as of September, that we’re deploying this across the United States.

“In our pilot, we saw a median accuracy of 37 meters, versus wireless Phase II [via current E-911 technology], which can be over 150 meters.”

RapidSOS provides a method to deliver ELS data quickly to PSAPs via its secure NG911 Clearinghouse, which is offered as a free service to 911 centers, according to Martin. Current E-911 technology often requires call-takers to engage in a time-consuming bidding process to obtain location information, but RapidSOS typically is able to deliver enhanced caller-location data as the 911 call reaches the PSAP, he said.

“What we provide is that very accurate location immediately with the call, for every caller today, via a free service to the PSAP,” Martin said. “[Caller-location information] is updated throughout the call, so there’s no need to bid—it’s all automatic. So, it removes a lot of the operational challenges with that legacy system, as well.”

PSAPs can access location information delivered by RapidSOS—the company announced a partnership with Apple earlier this year—via two methods, Martin said.

“It’s a software update for every major call-handling, CAD, mapping, integrated application—wherever the 911 center wants the data, we can provide it for free,” Martin said. “Or, with some of the older systems—where there can be a bit of an upgrade cycle—we also provide a free, secure web tool that a PSAP can use to start receiving the data immediately, as well.”

Known as RapidLite, this RapidSOS web-portal platform at www.rapidlite.com is designed to be easy for PSAPs to use, Martin said.

“Any PSAP essentially can create an account in about 10 minutes, and then we go through a credentialing-authorization process,” he said. “In 48 hours, a PSAP can to receive data directly on their screen.”

RapidSOS service is free to public safety, but provider partners compensate RapidSOS to deliver their information to 911 centers, Martin said.

Improving location accuracy for wireless 911 callers is a priority for public safety, as about 80% of 911 calls are made from wireless devices, according to statistics from the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). Without accurate and reliable location information, public safety’s response often is delayed or requires the utilization of more valuable resources than would be needed if the accurate location of an incident were provided.

Martin said that wireless carriers often have very good location information about 911 callers, but they lacked a mechanism to deliver it to PSAPs. RapidSOS has established a next-generation 911 (NG911) system that does not transmit voice calls but does deliver supplemental data, such as location information.

“When we studied this issue over the last six years, one of the things we saw was that sometimes the carriers have very accurate location, but that location isn’t actually appearing at the PSAP,” Martin said. “The challenge is that you’re trying to squeeze that location data through this legacy public switched telephone network. There are all sorts of technical, business-model and operational issues that prevent that from occurring.

“What we provide is an end-to-end next-generation 911 system. But, for the PSAP, you don’t have to stand up a full ESInet and all of the infrastructure. We’ve made it available as a simple software update [to PSAP systems] or via our RapidLite service. Underneath the hood, you’re getting a fully secured, i3-standards-compliant next-generation-911 system; it’s just a much easier implementation.”