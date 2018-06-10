Carnegie Mellon University: Anthony Rowe showcases firefighter-location technology

Anthony Rowe, associate professor in the electrical and computer engineering department at Carnegie Mellon University, demonstrates how an incident commander could leverage ultrawideband (UWB) beacon technology to track the location of firefighters, even when there is no traditional network infrastructure available. In addition to providing XY location information, the technique also provides Z-axis—vertical—location information.

Rowe spoke with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during last week’s PSCR Broadband Stakeholder Meeting in San Diego.