PSCR: Dereck Orr highlights new features of Stakeholder Meeting in June

Urgent Communications Apr 5, 2018
  • DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • File size: 5.36 MB  File type: MP3
Apr 05, 2018
Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) Program Manager Dereck Orr outlines his organization's 10th annual Public Safety Broadband Stakeholder Meeting, which will be conducted June 5-8 in the San Diego Convention Center. In addition to traditional plenary sessions and keynotes, this year's Stakeholder Meeting will include multiple educational tracks and significant opportunities for attendees to experience hands-on demonstrations of developing technologies that are being designed for first-responder use. Click here to get more information about the event.  


