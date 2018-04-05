PSCR: Dereck Orr highlights new features of Stakeholder Meeting in June

Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) Program Manager Dereck Orr outlines his organization's 10th annual Public Safety Broadband Stakeholder Meeting, which will be conducted June 5-8 in the San Diego Convention Center. In addition to traditional plenary sessions and keynotes, this year's Stakeholder Meeting will include multiple educational tracks and significant opportunities for attendees to experience hands-on demonstrations of developing technologies that are being designed for first-responder use. Click here to get more information about the event.