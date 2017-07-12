Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association’s 2017 Boston Symposium
The Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS) Boston Symposium will take place July 12, 2017. Workshops and training sessions will be focused on the technologies and solutions enabling further growth and development of the in-building wireless industry. Educational sessions are followed by a cocktail reception offering the opportunity to network with over 200 attendees.
Location Details
75 Northern Ave
Boston, Massachusetts 02210
United States
