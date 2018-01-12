Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
CES 2018: FirstNet sees growth potential of app ecosystem, partnerships
SBA first tower company to confirm receipt of FirstNet apps from AT&T: Wells Fargo
AT&T to sell remaining 600 MHz licenses to LB License Company
UK Home Office awards ESN smartphone deal to Samsung
Why Uber can find you but 911 can’t
Energous’ WattUp wireless charging—working at distances up to 3 feet—gets FCC approval
States can keep options open on FirstNet
FirstNet outlines 2018 milestones
FirstNet and AT&T moving forward with IoT, smart-city offerings
AT&T discusses the IoT implications of FirstNet
How AT&T can benefit as all 50 states join its first-responder network
Rivada, Verizon undeterred by FirstNet’s nationwide public-safety sweep
Verizon CTO: We won’t accelerate capex due to new corporate tax rate
DARPA floats a proposal for the Ocean of Things
AT&T reportedly scraps deal to sell Huawei devices
T-Mobile US seeks to undercut LTE-M offerings with NB-IoT plan
Intel announces ‘major breakthrough’ in quantum computing chip
Welcome to CES 2018, also known as Microsoft Cortana’s funeral
T-Mobile execs lament failure of Sprint merger, but ‘you never say never’
Trump pushes for broadband in rural areas
Public Safety Advocate: One Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN)
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
The Internet of Lifesaving Things: Smarter cities, smarter response
AT&T to launch mobile 5G in 2018
AT&T expands smart-cities offering with new structure-monitoring solution for U.S. railways and roadways
JVCKENWOOD buys Italy-based Radio Activity to strengthen DMR portfolio
Maryland county announces $48 million upgrade to public-safety radio system
PSCR announces virtual-reality heads-up-display navigation challenge
IXP selected to manage Princeton, N.J., 911 dispatch center
Florida utility extends contract with Federal Engineering to support radio-system implementation
BuildingDNA wins award for smart-cities solution