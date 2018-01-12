Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

CES 2018: FirstNet sees growth potential of app ecosystem, partnerships

SBA first tower company to confirm receipt of FirstNet apps from AT&T: Wells Fargo

AT&T to sell remaining 600 MHz licenses to LB License Company

UK Home Office awards ESN smartphone deal to Samsung

Why Uber can find you but 911 can’t

Energous’ WattUp wireless charging—working at distances up to 3 feet—gets FCC approval

States can keep options open on FirstNet

FirstNet outlines 2018 milestones

FirstNet and AT&T moving forward with IoT, smart-city offerings

AT&T discusses the IoT implications of FirstNet

How AT&T can benefit as all 50 states join its first-responder network

Rivada, Verizon undeterred by FirstNet’s nationwide public-safety sweep

Verizon CTO: We won’t accelerate capex due to new corporate tax rate

DARPA floats a proposal for the Ocean of Things

AT&T reportedly scraps deal to sell Huawei devices

T-Mobile US seeks to undercut LTE-M offerings with NB-IoT plan

Intel announces ‘major breakthrough’ in quantum computing chip

Welcome to CES 2018, also known as Microsoft Cortana’s funeral

T-Mobile execs lament failure of Sprint merger, but ‘you never say never’

Trump pushes for broadband in rural areas

White House prioritizes 5G

Public Safety Advocate: One Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN)

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

The Internet of Lifesaving Things: Smarter cities, smarter response

AT&T to launch mobile 5G in 2018

AT&T expands smart-cities offering with new structure-monitoring solution for U.S. railways and roadways

JVCKENWOOD buys Italy-based Radio Activity to strengthen DMR portfolio

Maryland county announces $48 million upgrade to public-safety radio system

PSCR announces virtual-reality heads-up-display navigation challenge

IXP selected to manage Princeton, N.J., 911 dispatch center

Florida utility extends contract with Federal Engineering to support radio-system implementation

BuildingDNA wins award for smart-cities solution

 

 