Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Rhode Island says ‘software glitch’ knocked out 911 system on April 24

How will AT&T’s FirstNet win impact the tower industry?

IT modernization bill sails through House committee

The rising cost of 911 emergency service in Pennsylvania

Net neutrality may be poised for a Supreme Court showdown

How much cellular and Wi-Fi data are smartphone users consuming, and with which apps?

Trump creates tech advisory council

Apple’s cash hoard swells to record $256.8 billion

Congress strikes deal on funding for 2017 to avert shutdown

The Internet of Things needs a code of ethics

When companies get hacked, they take their privacy a lot more seriously than yours

NSA stops controversial program that searches Americans’ e-mails

Could licensing fees cripple NB-IoT?

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FirstNet and AT&T: The first 30 days

Airbus DS Communications names Jeff Robertson president and CEO

Motorola Solutions announces investigation of Hytera Communications by U.S. International Trade Commission

NTIA blog: ITS releases key software model to boost collaborative spectrum-sharing research

Shotspotter releases report detailing almost 75,000 gunfire incidents from 2016

Presidential executive order establishing the American Technology Council

FCC names Jean Kiddoo, Hillary DeNigro to oversee post-incentive-auction transition

Steve Souder joins RapidSOS advisory board

 

 