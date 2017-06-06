Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
After bomb threats, FCC proposes letting police unveil anonymous callers
Interest in using drones for public-safety applications catching like wildfire throughout Lake County
Body cameras are key for police accountability. We can’t let them erode privacy rights.
Nevada mandates body cameras on all police officers
Senate schedules June 8 hearing for David Redl, nominee to head NTIA
Supreme Court to decide whether a warrant is needed to track a suspect through cellphone records
AT&T seeks tough standards for FirstNet opt-outs
OneLogin password manager sends customers long list of fixes after breach
Trump cites GPS as one reason for privatizing air traffic control
AT&T reaches tentative deal with CWA union
Vodafone activates NB-IoT network in the Netherlands
Trump to leave infrastructure out of tax reform
Feds: Internet of Things potential must be weighed against serious security risks
Health data security tops list of challenges for U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Department
IBM’s breakthrough: World’s first 5 nm chip that one day could power Samsung phones
Trump’s use of private cell phone raises security concerns
AT&T: Blocking, slowing appear to be allowable under Title II
ISP have their own definition of net neutrality
The world is running out of domain names—what will we do when they’re all gone?
Illinois debt rating cut to near junk by Moody’s and S&P, lowest ever for a state
Public Safety Advocate: June 2017 an important month for public-safety communications
FCC CIO to leave for first-of-its-kind role in government
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FirstNet, AT&T set for state-plan ‘kick-off’ meeting with SPOCs
FCC puts proposed rules for reviewing FirstNet “opt-out” applications on agenda for June 22 meeting
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai blog about the future of communications for Tribal Nations: Heading together toward the future
Timothy Strachan named as FCC’s director of legislative affairs
Airbus DS Communications teams with RapidSOS to provide PSAPs with greater location accuracy for 911 calls
OneLogin blog providing customers with instructions in wake of security incident at company
Chatbots move public sector towards artificial intelligence