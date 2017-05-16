Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

WannaCry ransomware has links to North Korean cybergang, experts say

White House:No U.S. federal systems hit by Wannacry ransomware

Cybersecurity so bad, it makes you WannaCry

UK prime minister: Ransomware attack has gone viral

UK health services ignored cyber warnings for months

Russia, this time the victim of a cyberattack, voices outrage

Sprint and T-Mobile are reportedly in merger talks again

With friendly CBO score, IT modernization bill hits House floor Wednesday

Self-driving vehicles already improve traffic flow

Europe is bracing for a laptop ban on flights to America

Research: Global fiber broadband surpasses DSL, on track for 1 billion connections

Warren Buffet’s cybersecurity wake-up call—are we listening?

Death of Moore’s Law and the information economy has been greatly exaggerated

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Jeff Cohen blog: All in: Betting against opt-out

Agenda for FCC’s open commission meeting on May 18

Motorola Solutions introduces new TETRA critical-communications systems

Motorola Solutions elects Joe Tucci to its board of directors

 

 