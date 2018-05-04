Web Roundup
Federal watchdog finds FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly violated Hatch Act during CPAC appearance

Lawsuit filed against Motorola Solutions in deadly Southwest Inn fire

A study and years of preparation come to fruition with new 911 system in Ohio

U.S. Department of Interior wants Wi-Fi for Burning Man festival in Nevada

Officials: Suspects illegally using Pennsylvania 911 frequencies

The implausible promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Sprint reports quarterly profit, appoints new CEO

Emergency officials say texts, not sirens, more effective for tornado alerts

Family credits Apple Watch with saving daughter’s life

Lumos bike helmet adds Apple Watch gestures to control turn signals

Twitter tells all 330 million users to change passwords after ‘bug’ discovered

Victim of a cybercrime? Who you gonna call?

Smart farming: How IIoT is making agriculture more sustainable

Robot company Starship Technologies plans 1,000 delivery bots

Former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler on T-Mobile-Sprint: There’s a better 5G solution than reducing competition

Network slicing: It ain’t just for 5G

Public Safety Advocate: Is LMR old and out of date? Is LTE the future?

 

Briefing Room   
NTIA gives 46 states and territories SLIGP 2.0 grant awards totaling $12.6 million to support FirstNet deployment

FCC releases agenda for May 10 open meeting

FirstNet blog: FirstNet is ‘Boston Strong’ at 2018 marathon

FirstNet blog: Honoring first responders in May

Honeywell introduces new intelligent wearables for industrial field workers

xG Technology tells shareholders that company is evaluating whether to divest xMax division

 