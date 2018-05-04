Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Federal watchdog finds FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly violated Hatch Act during CPAC appearance
Lawsuit filed against Motorola Solutions in deadly Southwest Inn fire
A study and years of preparation come to fruition with new 911 system in Ohio
U.S. Department of Interior wants Wi-Fi for Burning Man festival in Nevada
Officials: Suspects illegally using Pennsylvania 911 frequencies
The implausible promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Sprint reports quarterly profit, appoints new CEO
Emergency officials say texts, not sirens, more effective for tornado alerts
Family credits Apple Watch with saving daughter’s life
Lumos bike helmet adds Apple Watch gestures to control turn signals
Twitter tells all 330 million users to change passwords after ‘bug’ discovered
Victim of a cybercrime? Who you gonna call?
Smart farming: How IIoT is making agriculture more sustainable
Robot company Starship Technologies plans 1,000 delivery bots
Former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler on T-Mobile-Sprint: There’s a better 5G solution than reducing competition
Network slicing: It ain’t just for 5G
Public Safety Advocate: Is LMR old and out of date? Is LTE the future?
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
NTIA gives 46 states and territories SLIGP 2.0 grant awards totaling $12.6 million to support FirstNet deployment
FCC releases agenda for May 10 open meeting
FirstNet blog: FirstNet is ‘Boston Strong’ at 2018 marathon
FirstNet blog: Honoring first responders in May
Honeywell introduces new intelligent wearables for industrial field workers
xG Technology tells shareholders that company is evaluating whether to divest xMax division