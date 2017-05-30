Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Should your state opt-out of FirstNet?
FirstNet has only one vendor—AT&T—but states are quietly sizing up other choices
Daryl Parks pledges multi-front campaign against AT&T, including carrier’s FirstNet role
A new way of procuring radios? Roger that.
AT&T-backed legislation in Illinois to cut POTS lines limits affordable, reliable options, says AARP, Citizens Utility Board
T-Mobile’s Carter: ‘Of course’ talks with Sprint will happen
CenturyLink’s Level 3 buy gets more state approvals
Laguna Beach bans drones over city parks near beaches and over government buildings
These senators want you to hack DHS
Malware has a new hiding place: movie subtitles
Hackers hide cyberattacks in social-media posts
Your data is way more exposed than you realize (subscription required)
To embrace emerging tech, governments need supporting talent, survey says
Why the U.S. government needs its own IT agency
In modern cyber war, the spies can become targets, too (subscription required)
Chuck Schumer says that Trump budget slashes anti-terror funds that keep NYC safe
Which Internet gatekeeper discriminates the most? Alphabet-Google
Six things Trump’s FCC chairman doesn’t want you to know about net neutrality
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Sepura delisted from stock exchange as Hytera executes purchase of UK-based LMR company
PowerTrunk announces that Sepura Group selected to supply public-safety TETRA network in Mexico
FirstNet: The wait is almost over
Life-saving preparation: How AT&T plans for hurricane season
Brookings Institute: FCC’s incentive auction marks progress and pitfalls towards freeing wireless spectrum
Michelle Carey appointed as chief of the FCC’s media bureau