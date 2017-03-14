Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Acting Federal Trade Commission head: Internet of Things (IoT) industry should self-regulate

Intel, betting big on driverless cars, is buying Mobileye for $15 billion

Malware attacks by the U.S. government retain potency for many years, new evidence indicates

Former PSHSB chief: FCC Chairman Pai is weakening nation’s cybersecurity

The cyberwar information gap

Government isn’t sharing cyberthreats as promised, private sector says

Police falsely told a man he couldn’t film them. ‘I’m an attorney,’ he said. ‘I know what the law is.’

Facebook says police can’t use its data for ‘surveillance’

Wikileaks prods government system for sharing cybersecrets with companies (subscription required)

What the CIA Wikileaks dump tells us: Encryption works

Can customs and border officials search your phone? These are your rights

New York governor says GOP health plan could be ‘devastating’ for state-government budgets

The head of Alphabet’s ‘Project Loon’ has stepped down after only six months

2017: E-Rate’s make-or-break year

The U.S. without net neutrality: How an Internet nightmare unfolds

No health insurance is hard. No phone? Unthinkable.

A world without Wi-Fi looks possible as unlimited plans rise

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Motorola Solutions expands managed and support services with acquisition of Interexport in Chile

EFJohnson awards contract to ESChat for PTT-over-LTE interoperability at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport

FCC extends application freeze for 800 MHz spectrum slated to be available along the U.S.-Mexico border

Sprint report says 42% of 800 MHz rebanding complete along U.S.-border

International Crystal Manufacturing expects to close its doors at the end of May

Virginia county awards Federal Engineering contract for radio-implementation support

Capitol Technology University blog: Getting the message out about cybersecurity and wireless

 

 