Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Acting Federal Trade Commission head: Internet of Things (IoT) industry should self-regulate
Intel, betting big on driverless cars, is buying Mobileye for $15 billion
Malware attacks by the U.S. government retain potency for many years, new evidence indicates
Former PSHSB chief: FCC Chairman Pai is weakening nation’s cybersecurity
Government isn’t sharing cyberthreats as promised, private sector says
Police falsely told a man he couldn’t film them. ‘I’m an attorney,’ he said. ‘I know what the law is.’
Facebook says police can’t use its data for ‘surveillance’
Wikileaks prods government system for sharing cybersecrets with companies (subscription required)
What the CIA Wikileaks dump tells us: Encryption works
Can customs and border officials search your phone? These are your rights
New York governor says GOP health plan could be ‘devastating’ for state-government budgets
The head of Alphabet’s ‘Project Loon’ has stepped down after only six months
2017: E-Rate’s make-or-break year
The U.S. without net neutrality: How an Internet nightmare unfolds
No health insurance is hard. No phone? Unthinkable.
A world without Wi-Fi looks possible as unlimited plans rise
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Motorola Solutions expands managed and support services with acquisition of Interexport in Chile
EFJohnson awards contract to ESChat for PTT-over-LTE interoperability at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport
FCC extends application freeze for 800 MHz spectrum slated to be available along the U.S.-Mexico border
Sprint report says 42% of 800 MHz rebanding complete along U.S.-border
International Crystal Manufacturing expects to close its doors at the end of May
Virginia county awards Federal Engineering contract for radio-implementation support
Capitol Technology University blog: Getting the message out about cybersecurity and wireless