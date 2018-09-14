Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
British government’s data-collection regime revealed by Snowden violated human rights, court rules
911 network restored in north Texas after three-hour outage that may have affected 1.6 million
Disaster-preparedness apps are flourishing ahead of Hurricane Florence
Delays in Emergency Services Network draining more than $430 million US annually from UK police budgets
Verizon’s data throttling offers ethical lessons for companies
XS, XR, XS Max? The difference between the new iPhones
iPhone XS/XR support high-power user equipment (HPUE) for improved LTE performance on Band 14, Sprint
Apple’s new iPhones use eSIM technology, but only nine countries in the world support it
How the Internet of Things is helping governments prepare for Hurricane Florence
Apple finally moves beyond the shadow of Steve Jobs with a truly life-changing product
In cyberwar, there are no rules: Why the world desperately needs digital Geneva Conventions
Microsoft buys artificial-intelligence startup Lobe
SK Telecom snubs Huawei in 5G equipment selection
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC announces temporary freeze on the acceptance of certain Part 90 applications in the 900 MHz band
AT&T announces details on new Apple products on the nation’s best network
AT&T promises relief to customers affected by Hurricane Florence
Polaris Wireless demonstrates floor-level vertical location accuracy