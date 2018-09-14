Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

British government’s data-collection regime revealed by Snowden violated human rights, court rules

911 network restored in north Texas after three-hour outage that may have affected 1.6 million

Disaster-preparedness apps are flourishing ahead of Hurricane Florence

Delays in Emergency Services Network draining more than $430 million US annually from UK police budgets

Verizon’s data throttling offers ethical lessons for companies

XS, XR, XS Max? The difference between the new iPhones

iPhone XS/XR support high-power user equipment (HPUE) for improved LTE performance on Band 14, Sprint

Apple’s new iPhones use eSIM technology, but only nine countries in the world support it

How the Internet of Things is helping governments prepare for Hurricane Florence

Apple finally moves beyond the shadow of Steve Jobs with a truly life-changing product

In cyberwar, there are no rules: Why the world desperately needs digital Geneva Conventions

Microsoft buys artificial-intelligence startup Lobe

SK Telecom snubs Huawei in 5G equipment selection

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC announces temporary freeze on the acceptance of certain Part 90 applications in the 900 MHz band

AT&T announces details on new Apple products on the nation’s best network

AT&T promises relief to customers affected by Hurricane Florence

Polaris Wireless demonstrates floor-level vertical location accuracy

 

 

 