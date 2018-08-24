Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
California State Assembly plans hearing on Verizon throttling of firefighters’ data
Fire department rejects Verizon’s ‘customer-support mistake’ excuse for throttling
Verizon throttled fire department’s ‘unlimited’ data during California wildfire
Verizon says throttling firefighters wasn’t about net neutrality—was it?
Connecticut launches text-to-911 system
Centurylink: Human error at third-party vendor caused 911 outage in Minnesota, North Dakota and North Carolina
Fire Data Lab brings science into decision-making process
Wireless microphone users being forced to new spectrum for the second time in a decade
Twenty-two states ask appeals court to bring back net neutrality
Smart-meter readings are a valid ‘warrantless search,’ court rules
Qualcomm promises 5G hotpots in 2018, new platform for 2019 phones
Verizon settles 5G fight with town, spotlighting local rollout issues
Jeff McElfresh takes over AT&T’s 5G buildout
Union Pacific Railroad is getting into fixed wireless
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FirstNet blog: Serving those on the frontlines of West Coast wildfires
AT&T completes acquisition of AlienVault, will create new cybersecurity unit
Cyclonis security report reveals that 83% of users surveyed use the same password for multiple sites
Zinwave blog: DAS dream builds: First responder—Batman
DroneUp names Charles Werner as company’s chief of public safety