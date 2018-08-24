Web Roundup
California State Assembly plans hearing on Verizon throttling of firefighters’ data

Fire department rejects Verizon’s ‘customer-support mistake’ excuse for throttling

Verizon throttled fire department’s ‘unlimited’ data during California wildfire

Verizon says throttling firefighters wasn’t about net neutrality—was it?

Connecticut launches text-to-911 system

Centurylink: Human error at third-party vendor caused 911 outage in Minnesota, North Dakota and North Carolina

Fire Data Lab brings science into decision-making process

Wireless microphone users being forced to new spectrum for the second time in a decade

Twenty-two states ask appeals court to bring back net neutrality

Smart-meter readings are a valid ‘warrantless search,’ court rules

Qualcomm promises 5G hotpots in 2018, new platform for 2019 phones

Verizon settles 5G fight with town, spotlighting local rollout issues

Jeff McElfresh takes over AT&T’s 5G buildout

Union Pacific Railroad is getting into fixed wireless

 

Briefing Room   
FirstNet blog: Serving those on the frontlines of West Coast wildfires

AT&T completes acquisition of AlienVault, will create new cybersecurity unit

Cyclonis security report reveals that 83% of users surveyed use the same password for multiple sites

Zinwave blog: DAS dream builds: First responder—Batman

DroneUp names Charles Werner as company’s chief of public safety

 