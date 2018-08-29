Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

FBI surveillance devices may interfere with 911 calls, U.S. senator says

Sen. Wyden confirms cell-site simulators disrupt emergency calls

Text-to-911 program showing early benefits, Palm Beach County says

South Carolina county working on backup plan for 911

There was not a backup plan when 911 went out in Beaufort County, S.C.; one is in the works

Grad students developing holographic augmented-reality windshield app in Indiana

U.S. airport’s new facial-recognition technology spots first imposter

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel criticizes agency’s 2017 hurricane report

Members of Congress demand FTC investigation into Verizon’s throttling of firefighters’ data connections

Gigi Sohn op-ed: Verizon couldn’t have restricted Santa Clara County’s Internet service during the fires under net neutrality

White House instructs agencies to stop performing ‘low-value’ work

Shotspotter credited for solving homicide

T-Mobile says hackers may have made off with 2 million users’ personal data

Breaking into blockchain: The emerging technology revolutionizing city operations

 

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Report—Impact on communications

FCC deactivates DIRS for Tropical Depression Lane

FCC releases Tropical Depression Lane status report for Aug. 26

U.S. Department of Transportation announces $84.5 milllion in grants to support advanced bus technology projects nationwide

U.S. Department of Commerce announces selection of ZTE special compliance coordinator

Verizon statement on California wildfires and Hurricane Lane in Hawaii

Verizon statement on California fire allegations

Montgomery Country transforms 911 communications with AT&T

AT&T networks prepare for Hurricane Lane

Worcester County, Md., awards Federal Engineering with radio consulting contract

 

 