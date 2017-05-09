Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Supreme Court asked to rule if cops need warrant for cell-site data

FCC says a DDOS attack—not John Oliver—hampered its website

The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data

Hytera takeover of Sepura paused as Germany voices security concerns

Verizon said to make all-stock offer for Straight Path worth $3.1 billion

Courting FirstNet participants, AT&T touts network upgrades across eight states

AT&T CEO says a corporate tax cut would mean thousands more jobs for ‘hard hat’ workers

Ligado—formerly LightSquared—wants to build a wireless network for drones, trains and automobiles

T-Mobile presses FCC to change 3.5 GHz rules to better align with global 5G requirements

Comcast and Charter Communications forge wireless alliance

Trump’s FCC chief looks to expand broadband Internet access

How to get 4 billion unconnected people online

Three ways to survive the rise of the cloud and ‘big software’

As France becomes the latest target, are election hacks the new normal?

Why the Macron hacking attack landed with a thud in France

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

NGA, NASCIO provide summary of governors’ considerations associated with FirstNet decision

FCC CIO statement on distributed denial-of-service attacks on FCC’s electronic comment filing system

FCC Commissioner Clyburn releases document comparing Chairman Pai’s net-neutrality statements in 2014 to 2017 actions

FirstNet video: The power of FirstNet—the evolution of public-safety communications

Viavi introduces industry-first narrowband IoT support for interference and performance measurement

Hytera and Silke Communications partner to provide radios for the Police Unity Tour

Airbus releases new Taira TETRA server

CWA press release: New report pulls back the curtain on AT&T’s vast network of offshore call centers

 