Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Supreme Court asked to rule if cops need warrant for cell-site data
FCC says a DDOS attack—not John Oliver—hampered its website
The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data
Hytera takeover of Sepura paused as Germany voices security concerns
Verizon said to make all-stock offer for Straight Path worth $3.1 billion
Courting FirstNet participants, AT&T touts network upgrades across eight states
AT&T CEO says a corporate tax cut would mean thousands more jobs for ‘hard hat’ workers
Ligado—formerly LightSquared—wants to build a wireless network for drones, trains and automobiles
T-Mobile presses FCC to change 3.5 GHz rules to better align with global 5G requirements
Comcast and Charter Communications forge wireless alliance
Trump’s FCC chief looks to expand broadband Internet access
How to get 4 billion unconnected people online
Three ways to survive the rise of the cloud and ‘big software’
As France becomes the latest target, are election hacks the new normal?
Why the Macron hacking attack landed with a thud in France
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
NGA, NASCIO provide summary of governors’ considerations associated with FirstNet decision
FCC CIO statement on distributed denial-of-service attacks on FCC’s electronic comment filing system
FCC Commissioner Clyburn releases document comparing Chairman Pai’s net-neutrality statements in 2014 to 2017 actions
FirstNet video: The power of FirstNet—the evolution of public-safety communications
Viavi introduces industry-first narrowband IoT support for interference and performance measurement
Hytera and Silke Communications partner to provide radios for the Police Unity Tour
Airbus releases new Taira TETRA server
CWA press release: New report pulls back the curtain on AT&T’s vast network of offshore call centers