Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
U.S. visitors may have to reveal social-media passwords to enter country
Sepura shareholders agree to company’s purchase by Hytera Communications
Citron sees 78% downside in Motorola Solutions; company calls claims ‘baseless’
Motorola Solutions stock price falls after Citron alleges price-gouging
SK Telecom and Nokia develop mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) solution over VoLTE
CCA, legislators urge FCC Chairman Pai to move forward with Mobility Fund for rural and underserved areas
Blackburn says her panel will let FCC make the first move on net neutrality
NSA deputy director resigning this spring
NSA contractor indicted over mammoth theft of classified data
Cellphone spy tools have flooded local police departments
Trump: Agency heads ‘totally accountable’ for modernization, cybersecurity
Could rural healthcare technology address resource shortages?
‘Urgent care on wheels’: Fire departments rescuing patients from costly ER trips
Could immigration policy turn Vancouver into Silicon Valley?
Silicon Valley is right—our jobs are already disappearing
Sprint, ARM boost SoftBank earnings ... is Sprint now for sale?
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Commissioner O’Rielly proposes federal agencies pay spectrum fees in letter to House leader
FCC Chairman Pai announces reform of Enforcement Bureau consent-decree process
FCC Chairman Pai announces reform on ‘editorial privileges’
‘One-box’ TETRA digital radio system from Motorola Solutions reduces set-up time to less than 15 minutes
Bird strengthens RF leadership as it brings all products under the Bird brand
Awrel releases dentistry’s newest HIPAA-compliant texting application with powerful environment for collaborative workflow
Nordic countries extend cross-border TETRA communication
xG Technology prices $3.5 million offering