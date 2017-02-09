Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

U.S. visitors may have to reveal social-media passwords to enter country

Sepura shareholders agree to company’s purchase by Hytera Communications

Citron sees 78% downside in Motorola Solutions; company calls claims ‘baseless’

Motorola Solutions stock price falls after Citron alleges price-gouging

SK Telecom and Nokia develop mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) solution over VoLTE

CCA, legislators urge FCC Chairman Pai to move forward with Mobility Fund for rural and underserved areas

Blackburn says her panel will let FCC make the first move on net neutrality

NSA deputy director resigning this spring

NSA contractor indicted over mammoth theft of classified data

Cellphone spy tools have flooded local police departments

Trump: Agency heads ‘totally accountable’ for modernization, cybersecurity

Could rural healthcare technology address resource shortages?

‘Urgent care on wheels’: Fire departments rescuing patients from costly ER trips

Could immigration policy turn Vancouver into Silicon Valley?

Silicon Valley is right—our jobs are already disappearing

Sprint, ARM boost SoftBank earnings ... is Sprint now for sale?

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC Commissioner O’Rielly proposes federal agencies pay spectrum fees in letter to House leader

FCC Chairman Pai announces reform of Enforcement Bureau consent-decree process

FCC Chairman Pai announces reform on ‘editorial privileges’

‘One-box’ TETRA digital radio system from Motorola Solutions reduces set-up time to less than 15 minutes

Bird strengthens RF leadership as it brings all products under the Bird brand

Awrel releases dentistry’s newest HIPAA-compliant texting application with powerful environment for collaborative workflow

Nordic countries extend cross-border TETRA communication

xG Technology prices $3.5 million offering

 