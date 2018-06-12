Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
This week could reshape the Internet: Net-neutrality rules expire and AT&T-Time Warner decision is due
Net neutrality is officially repealed. Here’s what happens next
Wheeler challenges Pai to submit net neutrality rollback to CRA test
Fresno County adopts AT&T-built FirstNet system to prioritize communications during emergencies
Rep. Ted Lieu introduces bipartisan bill to standardize national encryption policy
India’s regulator recommends a hybrid network for public preparedness and disaster recovery (PPDR)
FCC’s net neutrality rules are officially repealed today. Here’s what that really means.
Russian VPNFilter router malware much worse than thought: What to do
Polaris, Nemergent test MCPTT interoperability
Senators strike deal to include ZTE penalties in must-pass defense bill
Most cybersecurity experts reject FBI’s push for encryption back doors
Kansas City, Mo., issues RFP for smart-city partner
Wiring for wireless: 5G and the tower in your backyard
E-commerce could be revolutionized by 5G and virtual-reality technology—if policymakers allow it
Google’s Project Fi adds LG, Moto to modest device lineup
Report: FAA stifling commercial drone use
Profile of Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s future CEO
The new reality of IoT: A world built on collaboration
Public Safety Advocate: PSCR, PSTA and more
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Commerce Secretary Ross announces $1.4 billion settlement with ZTE
FCC eliminates needless barriers to next-generation networks, services
FCC takes next steps to open spectrum frontiers for 5G connectivity
FCC takes action to lower rural broadband prices
Full Spectrum CEO Stewart Kantor to present at Lexington Institute’s Cybersecurity of the Electric Grid Capitol Hill forum
Preview of Mission Critical Technologies 2018 event by Ken Rehbehn
UK Home Office to showcase ESN at Mission Critical Technologies in London on June 13-14
Portsmouth, Va., selects Motorola Solutions’ ASTRO 25 system to increase coverage, network interoperability
JVCKENWOOD announces nationwide NEXEDGE interactive map