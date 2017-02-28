Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Wilbur Ross confirmed as Commerce secretary

One lax state can make the other 49 vulnerable to a cyberattack

AT&T wins $7 billion FirstNet public-safety network deal--sources

AT&T is cutting the price of its unlimited data plans

T-Mobile’s new promotion offers three unlimited-data lines for $100

FCC chief doesn’t plan to review AT&T-Time Warner merger, so it’s probably gonna go through

Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK

DHS to solicit proposals for ‘wall structures’ on southern border; submissions due March 10, March 24

SpaceX to fly private, paying citizens around the moon in 2018

Outdated technology hindering 911 dispatchers in providing emergency services

UK mobile carrier unveils mini-blimps for providing emergency cell coverage

Investigations could delay Hytera’s takeover of Sepura; Sepura shares fall

Sepura fears financial backlash as Germany and Spain delay acquisition

Sepura and Hytera stumbling over European regulators

Vodafone slams EE over Emergency Services Network details

A constitutional right to Facebook and Twitter? The Supreme Court weighs in

Hytera awarded TETRA contract for 2018 World Cup in Russia

Air Force buys mysterious Israeli weapon to kill ISIS drones

Yahoo reveals new details about security

The Michael Flynn fiasco will undermine Section 702 government-surveillance renewal

Here come the drones—and their security holes

The changing face of infrastructure cyber threats

The biggest news from Mobile World Congress 2017

Trump budget to boost defense spending by $54 billion

Trump’s budget will require 10% spending cuts at non-defense agencies

Why Trump’s election scares data scientists

Chicago clears red-light camera vendor involved in bribery

Industry still waiting on Trump’s cyber policy with anxiety, cautious optimism

Stop treating broadband as a utility

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s keynote speech to Mobile World Congress

TIA TR-8 meeting report and P25 standards update

FirstNet video: A broadband network for public safety, by public safety

NATE announces 2017 Executive Committee members

TATA steel selects Sepura TETRA network for flagship site

Jacobs Project Management awards Federal Engineering with LA-RICS technical-support contract

 