Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Wilbur Ross confirmed as Commerce secretary
One lax state can make the other 49 vulnerable to a cyberattack
AT&T wins $7 billion FirstNet public-safety network deal--sources
AT&T is cutting the price of its unlimited data plans
T-Mobile’s new promotion offers three unlimited-data lines for $100
FCC chief doesn’t plan to review AT&T-Time Warner merger, so it’s probably gonna go through
Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
DHS to solicit proposals for ‘wall structures’ on southern border; submissions due March 10, March 24
SpaceX to fly private, paying citizens around the moon in 2018
Outdated technology hindering 911 dispatchers in providing emergency services
UK mobile carrier unveils mini-blimps for providing emergency cell coverage
Investigations could delay Hytera’s takeover of Sepura; Sepura shares fall
Sepura fears financial backlash as Germany and Spain delay acquisition
Sepura and Hytera stumbling over European regulators
Vodafone slams EE over Emergency Services Network details
A constitutional right to Facebook and Twitter? The Supreme Court weighs in
Hytera awarded TETRA contract for 2018 World Cup in Russia
Air Force buys mysterious Israeli weapon to kill ISIS drones
Yahoo reveals new details about security
The Michael Flynn fiasco will undermine Section 702 government-surveillance renewal
Here come the drones—and their security holes
The changing face of infrastructure cyber threats
The biggest news from Mobile World Congress 2017
Trump budget to boost defense spending by $54 billion
Trump’s budget will require 10% spending cuts at non-defense agencies
Why Trump’s election scares data scientists
Chicago clears red-light camera vendor involved in bribery
Industry still waiting on Trump’s cyber policy with anxiety, cautious optimism
Stop treating broadband as a utility
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s keynote speech to Mobile World Congress
TIA TR-8 meeting report and P25 standards update
FirstNet video: A broadband network for public safety, by public safety
NATE announces 2017 Executive Committee members
TATA steel selects Sepura TETRA network for flagship site
Jacobs Project Management awards Federal Engineering with LA-RICS technical-support contract