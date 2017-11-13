AT&T: Doug Clark differentiates FirstNet from commercial broadband offerings

Urgent Communications
Nov 13, 2017  | Urgent Communications
Doug Clark, AT&T’s assistant vice president for FirstNet outreach and consultation, explains how public-safety agencies subscribing to FirstNet—being built nationwide by AT&T—will receive services that differ from traditional commercial broadband offerings. Some of the key characteristics include greater security measures, a dedicated LTE core for public safety, an application center with offerings vetted for functionality and security, and oversight from FirstNet and Congress.

Clark spoke with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications Forum, which was conducted last week in Dallas.

 

