AT&T FirstNet: Fred Scalera outlines capabilities in new Emergency Drop Kits for FirstNet

Fred Scalera, director of public-safety strategy and policy for AT&T-FirstNet, highlights the capabilities of the Emergency Drop Kit, a 25-pound deployable package that first responders can take with them into areas that lack terrestrial-network coverage. Connectivity is provided via satellite backhaul, and the Emergency Drop Kits can be deployed in a daisy-chain method to establish a larger Wi-Fi coverage “bubble.” Scalera spoke with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the recent APCO 2018 show in Las Vegas.